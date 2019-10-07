Reviewing Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)’s and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s results

Both Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 75 3.83 55.07M 0.47 168.03 Univar Inc. 20 2.22 122.71M 0.37 59.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and Univar Inc. Univar Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Univar Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and Univar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 73,465,848.45% 2.2% 0.9% Univar Inc. 601,519,607.84% 3.2% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.23 beta means Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Univar Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Univar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Univar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and Univar Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Univar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12.10% upside potential and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.66% of Univar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Univar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0.54% -0.48% 5.09% 3.75% -2.8% 12.01% Univar Inc. -0.45% -0.36% 0.59% 6.86% -18.13% 24.69%

For the past year Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Univar Inc.

Summary

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Univar Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline segments. The company provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives. The company offers these solutions for pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. It also provides performance materials that include composites, such as polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, molten maleic anhydride, and low-profile additives; and intermediates and solvents comprising 1,4 butanediol, tetrahydrofuran, and n-methylpyrrolidone. The company markets its performance materials to manufacturers of residential and commercial building products; industrial product specifiers and manufacturers; wind blade and pipe manufacturers; automotive and truck OEM suppliers; boatbuilders; chemical producers; and electronics makers. In addition, it produces and distributes automotive, commercial, and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The company offers lubricants and automotive chemicals under the Valvoline brand; lubricants for cars with higher mileage engines under the MaxLife brand; synthetic motor oil under the SynPower brand; and antifreeze products under the Zerex brand, as well as operates and franchises 1,068 Valvoline Instant Oil Change centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and service, bulk chemicals, and specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, color, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients that include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. It distributes its products through warehouse delivery; direct-to-consumer delivery; and ChemPoint.com distribution platform. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.