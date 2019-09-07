Reviewing Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)’s and Its Competitors results

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.20% 0.90% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland Global Holdings Inc. N/A 77 168.03 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 3.33 2.54

$84.67 is the average price target of Ashland Global Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 14.47%. As a group, Chemicals – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 52.67%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0.54% -0.48% 5.09% 3.75% -2.8% 12.01% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.6. Competitively, Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s peers have 3.13 and 2.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.95 which is 94.88% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline segments. The company provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives. The company offers these solutions for pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. It also provides performance materials that include composites, such as polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, molten maleic anhydride, and low-profile additives; and intermediates and solvents comprising 1,4 butanediol, tetrahydrofuran, and n-methylpyrrolidone. The company markets its performance materials to manufacturers of residential and commercial building products; industrial product specifiers and manufacturers; wind blade and pipe manufacturers; automotive and truck OEM suppliers; boatbuilders; chemical producers; and electronics makers. In addition, it produces and distributes automotive, commercial, and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The company offers lubricants and automotive chemicals under the Valvoline brand; lubricants for cars with higher mileage engines under the MaxLife brand; synthetic motor oil under the SynPower brand; and antifreeze products under the Zerex brand, as well as operates and franchises 1,068 Valvoline Instant Oil Change centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.