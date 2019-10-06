Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 25 0.00 2.15M 3.29 10.44 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ashford Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 8,771,929.82% 13.6% 2.5% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares. Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 12.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.