Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 46 0.30 N/A 3.29 10.44 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ashford Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. About 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 11.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.