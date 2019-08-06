Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 49 0.35 N/A 3.29 10.44 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.58 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ashford Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ashford Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 16.94%. Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.