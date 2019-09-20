Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s results

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 41 0.27 N/A 3.29 10.44 Noah Holdings Limited 41 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 demonstrates Ashford Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ashford Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah Holdings Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Noah Holdings Limited’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Ashford Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Noah Holdings Limited are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Noah Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ashford Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ashford Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, which is potential 66.61% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ashford Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 79.4%. About 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Ashford Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Ashford Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.