Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 41 0.27 N/A 3.29 10.44 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.70 N/A 1.12 12.32

Demonstrates Ashford Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ashford Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ashford Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ashford Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 42.3%. About 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while New Mountain Finance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.