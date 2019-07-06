Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s results

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 52 0.33 N/A 3.29 14.50 Moelis & Company 39 2.05 N/A 2.29 14.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ashford Inc. and Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ashford Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Moelis & Company’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ashford Inc. and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Moelis & Company’s potential upside is 40.06% and its consensus price target is $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Inc. and Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 90.2% respectively. About 4.3% of Ashford Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Moelis & Company has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23% Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Ashford Inc.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Moelis & Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.