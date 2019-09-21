Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s results

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 41 0.27 N/A 3.29 10.44 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

In table 1 we can see Ashford Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ashford Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20.5% and 57.55% respectively. 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ashford Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.