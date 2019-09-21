Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s results

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 41 0.24 N/A 3.29 10.44 Medley Management Inc. 3 2.04 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ashford Inc. and Medley Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ashford Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Medley Management Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ashford Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Ashford Inc. was more bearish than Medley Management Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.