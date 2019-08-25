Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

We are contrasting Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 46 0.30 N/A 3.29 10.44 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.81 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ashford Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. Encore Capital Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ashford Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ashford Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. Encore Capital Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ashford Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Encore Capital Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 consensus price target and a 14.05% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares and 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Encore Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Ashford Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.