Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 52 0.32 N/A 3.29 14.50 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ashford Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.7% of Ashford Inc. shares and 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares. About 4.3% of Ashford Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.