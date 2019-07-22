Reviewing Ashford Inc. (AINC)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 50 0.38 N/A 3.29 14.50 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 25 1.21 N/A -6.88 0.00

Demonstrates Ashford Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.74 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 34.7% respectively. 4.3% are Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has stronger performance than Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.