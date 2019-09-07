Reviewing ASGN Incorporated (ASGN)’s and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s results

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have been rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN Incorporated 61 0.90 N/A 3.20 19.72 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 34 0.70 N/A 2.63 11.31

Table 1 demonstrates ASGN Incorporated and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ASGN Incorporated. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ASGN Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 5.8% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 8%

Risk and Volatility

ASGN Incorporated’s current beta is 1.98 and it happens to be 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.35 beta which makes it 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ASGN Incorporated are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ASGN Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ASGN Incorporated and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$70 is ASGN Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 9.94%. Competitively the consensus price target of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is $35, which is potential 33.08% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. looks more robust than ASGN Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of ASGN Incorporated shares and 92.8% of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. shares. 1.4% are ASGN Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASGN Incorporated -1.94% 4.96% 1.55% 0.13% -28.71% 15.69% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. -5.05% -0.54% -13.34% -8.59% -13.16% -4.78%

For the past year ASGN Incorporated had bullish trend while Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ASGN Incorporated beats on 10 of the 12 factors Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals. This segment serves companies from various industries, as well as advertising agencies and company marketing departments. Its Oxford segment recruits and delivers experienced IT, engineering, and regulatory and compliance consultants to clients for temporary assignments and project engagements; provides permanent placements in technology, engineering, sales, executive, financial, accounting, scientific, legal, and operations positions; and offers locally-based contract and permanent life science professionals to clients with research and development projects. The company's ECS segment delivers solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company also specializes in advising organizations and institutions on strategic planning and decision making. It serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.