Reviewing ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)’s and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s results

Both ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.38 11.50 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 57 6.79 N/A 2.41 24.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Maxim Integrated Products Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 12.5% 4.7% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Its rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.7% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.4% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -3.1% 3.55% -2.88% 11.45% -10.15% 16.8% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. -9.41% -3.09% -1.15% 8.69% -2.95% 16.4%

For the past year ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Maxim Integrated Products Inc. beats ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.