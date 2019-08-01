Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 32 39.09 N/A -5.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ascendis Pharma A/S and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ascendis Pharma A/S and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$169.33 is Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 78% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.