Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 95.16 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. Vical Incorporated’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 55.18% and an $169.33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Vical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.