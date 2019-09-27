Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

We are comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 -0.73 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.13 7.69M -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,207,533.50% -34.9% -31.9% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69,972,702.46% -28.4% -27.5%

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ascendis Pharma A/S.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 4 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 71.71% and an $164.5 average price target.

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.