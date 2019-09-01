Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 43.39 N/A -6.34 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ascendis Pharma A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta means Ascendis Pharma A/S’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta which is 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Current Ratio is 22.3. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 48.94% at a $166.86 average price target. Competitively Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $77, with potential upside of 41.36%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.97%. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.