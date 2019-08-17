Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 111 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ascendis Pharma A/S and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9 and 30.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $169.33, and a 47.96% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 75.66% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.