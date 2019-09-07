Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ascendis Pharma A/S and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Savara Inc. has a 0.22 beta which is 78.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

22.3 and 22.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Savara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Savara Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 49.32% and an $166.86 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 7 factors Savara Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.