Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 105 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.10 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.95 which is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average target price of $158, and a 32.90% upside potential. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -7.09% and its consensus target price is $11. The data provided earlier shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S appears more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has -10.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.