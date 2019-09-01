Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 48.94% and an $166.86 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.5%. Comparatively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S was more bullish than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.