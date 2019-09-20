Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.82 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ascendis Pharma A/S and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Recro Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta which is 127.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Its competitor Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $170.5, and a 58.74% upside potential. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -26.91%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.4%. Competitively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.