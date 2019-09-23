Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.52 N/A -3.98 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Pulmatrix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.62 beta means Ascendis Pharma A/S’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.3. The Current Ratio of rival Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $170.5, and a 58.22% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 19.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.