Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 101 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 10.01 N/A -3.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.91 shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.92 beta which makes it 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and PTC Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $158, with potential upside of 37.07%. Competitively the consensus target price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 6.86% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 89.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S was more bullish than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.