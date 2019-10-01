Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 26.45M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ascendis Pharma A/S and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Provention Bio Inc. 281,083,953.24% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Current Ratio is 22.3. Meanwhile, Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Provention Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus target price is $173, while its potential upside is 79.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Provention Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.3%. Comparatively, Provention Bio Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S was less bullish than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Provention Bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.