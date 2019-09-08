Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.70 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ascendis Pharma A/S and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

22.3 and 22.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S. Its rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average target price is $166.86, while its potential upside is 49.32%. Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 736.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.