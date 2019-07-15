Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ascendis Pharma A/S and Midatech Pharma Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.23% for Ascendis Pharma A/S with consensus target price of $158.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Midatech Pharma Plc

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Midatech Pharma Plc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.