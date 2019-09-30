Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

We are contrasting Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 -0.73 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.39 79.03M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ascendis Pharma A/S and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,570,277.45% -34.9% -31.9% Mesoblast Limited 1,379,232,111.69% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.3. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ascendis Pharma A/S and Mesoblast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $173, with potential upside of 79.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.6% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.