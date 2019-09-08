Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 235.48 N/A -3.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 49.32% at a $166.86 average target price. Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 103.56%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MeiraGTx Holdings plc is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.