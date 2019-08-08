Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ascendis Pharma A/S and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 and a Quick Ratio of 22.3. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and has 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ascendis Pharma A/S and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $169.33, with potential upside of 48.40%. On the other hand, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 25.94% and its average price target is $53.5. The results provided earlier shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 39.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.