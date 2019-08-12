Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and its Quick Ratio is 19. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 47.45% upside potential and an average price target of $169.33. Competitively the average price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, which is potential -10.92% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ascendis Pharma A/S looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.8% respectively. Competitively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.