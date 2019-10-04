Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s results

We are comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (:) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 -0.67 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 33,029,993.50% -34.9% -31.9% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta means Ascendis Pharma A/S’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average price target is $173, while its potential upside is 81.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.8% respectively. Competitively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.