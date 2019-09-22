Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cyanotech Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 and a Quick Ratio of 22.3. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cyanotech Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 55.72% at a $170.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.