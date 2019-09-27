Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 -0.73 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,207,533.50% -34.9% -31.9% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,360,454.12% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta means Ascendis Pharma A/S’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. On the competitive side is, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 4 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average price target is $164.5, while its potential upside is 71.71%. On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 127.96% and its average price target is $22.5. The results provided earlier shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 11 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.