Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 112 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ascendis Pharma A/S and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. From a competition point of view, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Current Ratio is 22.3. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 46.18% at a $169.33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.