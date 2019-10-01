Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Since Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 -0.69 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 47 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

In table 1 we can see Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,570,277.45% -34.9% -31.9% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta which is 135.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 and a Quick Ratio of 22.3. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $173, with potential upside of 79.61%. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 average target price and a -3.36% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Cambrex Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.