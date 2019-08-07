Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.36 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Altimmune Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

22.3 and 22.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S. Its rival Altimmune Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Altimmune Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$169.33 is Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average target price while its potential upside is 48.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Altimmune Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Altimmune Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.