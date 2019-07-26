Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

We are comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 106 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.56% for Ascendis Pharma A/S with average target price of $169.33. Competitively the average target price of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 94.49% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.