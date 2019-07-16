Reviewing Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 104 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.81 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 2.08 beta which is 108.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $158, with potential upside of 38.41%. On the other hand, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s potential upside is 360.53% and its consensus price target is $7. The data provided earlier shows that Aduro BioTech Inc. appears more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 44.1%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.