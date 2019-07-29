Reviewing Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG)’s and Its Competitors results

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is a company in the Auto Dealerships industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 79.17% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.47% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0.00% 35.40% 6.30% Industry Average 9.56% 21.74% 8.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group Inc. N/A 76 9.39 Industry Average 213.71M 2.23B 18.86

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.17 2.82 2.67

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. currently has an average target price of $87.5, suggesting a potential downside of -2.23%. The peers have a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asbury Automotive Group Inc. -0.28% 5.61% 12.74% 17.16% 13.1% 19.44% Industry Average 2.58% 8.49% 25.05% 18.14% 38.87% 28.98%

For the past year Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.38 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.29 which is 28.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s competitors beat Asbury Automotive Group Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. It also owned and operated three stand-alone used vehicle stores in Florida. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.