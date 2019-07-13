Reviewing Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG)’s and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s results

This is a contrast between Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Gold and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asanko Gold Inc. 1 1.70 N/A -0.63 0.00 Hecla Mining Company 2 1.45 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Asanko Gold Inc. and Hecla Mining Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -41.5% -29.6% Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -2% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Asanko Gold Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Hecla Mining Company has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Asanko Gold Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Hecla Mining Company is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Asanko Gold Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hecla Mining Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Asanko Gold Inc. and Hecla Mining Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hecla Mining Company 2 2 1 2.20

Competitively Hecla Mining Company has a consensus target price of $2.95, with potential upside of 70.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares and 66.4% of Hecla Mining Company shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Hecla Mining Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asanko Gold Inc. -3.28% -4.1% -15.69% -17.27% -49.67% -5.43% Hecla Mining Company -23.04% -30.84% -38.43% -35.39% -59.95% -33.47%

For the past year Asanko Gold Inc. was less bearish than Hecla Mining Company.

Summary

Hecla Mining Company beats Asanko Gold Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.