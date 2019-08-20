Reviewing Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG)’s and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)’s results

Since Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asanko Gold Inc. 1 6.52 N/A -0.66 0.00 Franco-Nevada Corporation 79 25.92 N/A 0.75 115.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Asanko Gold Inc. and Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -39.9% Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Asanko Gold Inc. and Franco-Nevada Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Franco-Nevada Corporation is $85.33, which is potential -7.82% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares and 79.13% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares. 3.6% are Asanko Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asanko Gold Inc. -4.58% 27.09% 29.91% 2.24% -20% 23.86% Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74%

For the past year Asanko Gold Inc. was more bullish than Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Franco-Nevada Corporation beats Asanko Gold Inc.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.