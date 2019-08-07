Reviewing Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG)’s and Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s results

Both Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) and Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asanko Gold Inc. 1 6.33 N/A -0.66 0.00 Alamos Gold Inc. 5 4.48 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Asanko Gold Inc. and Alamos Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Asanko Gold Inc. and Alamos Gold Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -39.9% Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Asanko Gold Inc. and Alamos Gold Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Alamos Gold Inc. is $8, which is potential 9.59% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Asanko Gold Inc. and Alamos Gold Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63% and 65.56%. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Asanko Gold Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Alamos Gold Inc. has 0.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asanko Gold Inc. -4.58% 27.09% 29.91% 2.24% -20% 23.86% Alamos Gold Inc. -3.11% 12.16% 43.96% 47.86% 19.31% 81.94%

For the past year Asanko Gold Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alamos Gold Inc.

Summary

Alamos Gold Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Asanko Gold Inc.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.