Reviewing ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s results

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 101.47 N/A -2.53 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.60 N/A 0.21 31.75

Table 1 demonstrates ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and WisdomTree Investments Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.94% and 72% respectively. About 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.