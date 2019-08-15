Reviewing ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 108.09 N/A -0.33 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.42 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 highlights ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 32.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, The Carlyle Group L.P. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.