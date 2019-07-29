Reviewing ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 101.47 N/A -2.53 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A 1.33 19.26

Table 1 highlights ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 32.94% and 0.01% respectively. 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.