Reviewing ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s results

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 108.10 N/A -0.33 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.16 N/A 2.49 10.27

In table 1 we can see ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.94% and 4.31%. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.11%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.