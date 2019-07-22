Reviewing ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 146.83 N/A -2.53 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.97 N/A 2.73 3.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.94% and 4.77%. About 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.